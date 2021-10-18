Advertisement

2 people hurt in Pierce County crash Friday

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 63 south of Baldwin.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF MARTELL, Wis. (WEAU) - A 19-year-old man and 53-year-old woman are injured after a crash Friday afternoon in Pierce County.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old man from Elmwood was driving eastbound on Highway 29 when he didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old woman from Hudson who was driving southbound on Highway 63.

The crash, which occurred at 3:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 63 south of Baldwin and west of Spring Valley, resulted in both drivers being injured and taken to Western Wisconsin Health Hospital in Baldwin.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office credited Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, Spring Valley Area Ambulance Service, and the Ellsworth Fire Department with assistance.

