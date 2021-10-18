Amber Alert suspect found dead, SUV located; 3-year-old still missing

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Police Dept. located the vehicle that was the subject of an Amber Alert over the weekend. The discovery came a day after the body of the suspect in a 3-year-old boy’s disappearance was discovered in a Milwaukee home.

However, the boy, Major P. Harris, remains missing.

On Monday, police revealed the black SUV targeted in the Amber Alert was located in the city. Investigators are continuing to canvass the area as they search for the young boy.

According to police, officers responded Sunday afternoon to a home where they believed the suspect, Jaheem Clark, was located. The Milwaukee Police Dept. says approximately 15 minutes after officers arrived at the house, in the 5400 block of N. 41st St., they heard at least two gunshots from inside the structure. When officers entered the house, they found the 20-year-old Clark dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police added that no law enforcement officers fired their guns during this incident.

Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also believed to be traveling with 3-year-old Major P. Harris who is the subject of an state-wide Amber Alert. (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Milwaukee police continue to ask for the public’s help in locating the missing 3-year-old boy, Major Harris, the son of a homicide victim last seen Thursday, Oct. 14 in Milwaukee. The homicide victim was found deceased at the 600 block of N. 37th St. in Milwaukee, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Major P. Harris was last seen in La Crosse on Oct. 9. He may have traveled from La Crosse to Milwaukee sometime between Oct. 9 and Oct. 12.

He is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair currently styled in shoulder length dreadlocks. Major was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a small pocket on the left side and navy blue Nike basketball shorts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Major, the Milwaukee Police Department urges you to contact them with any information. Their number is (414)-935-7405.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.