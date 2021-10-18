Amber Alert: Suspect located, 3-year-old boy still missing

MILWAUKEE (WEAU) - A person of interest in an Amber Alert issued for a missing 3-year-old boy from Milwaukee is found.

20-year-old Jaheem Clark has been located, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. Clark is also a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Milwaukee. 3-year-old Major P. Harris, who is missing, is the son of the homicide victim in that investigation.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Harris is 3-feet tall, weighs 40 pounds, hand has black hair and brown eyes. Harris has a small abrasion on the right side of his cheek and has delayed speech. Harris was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse, Wis., but may have traveled back to Milwaukee since then. Harris was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a small pocket on the left side, navy blue Nike basketball shorts, and was barefoot.

The vehicle of interest, a black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox SUV with Wisconsin license plate number ABE2804, has not been located. Anyone who has information that could help locate Major is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7405.

