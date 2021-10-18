Advertisement

Area codes will be required for all Wisconsin calls starting Sunday

The change affects people living in 262, 414, 608, and 920 area codes.
All Wisconsin residents will need to dial area codes for local calls starting Sunday, Oct. 24.
All Wisconsin residents will need to dial area codes for local calls starting Sunday, Oct. 24.(WAFB)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In less than a week, everyone in Wisconsin will be required to dial an area code when making local calls.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, the Federal Communications Commission’s plan to require the state’s southern area codes to use 10 digits for all U.S. calls goes into effect. After that date, using seven-digit calls will not work.

The change affects people who live in the following area codes:

  • 262
  • 414
  • 608
  • 920

Those who lived in the northern part of the state, i.e. the regions that use 534 and 715, already needed to tack on those first three digits when dialing local numbers. The change will also affect people in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan.

Earlier this year, phone companies started allowing people to include the area codes when place local calls, but did not require it.

The FCC explained the move will allow it to implement the number 988 as a universal three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, starting in July of next year, similar to 911 or 711 today.

The agency notes people’s phone numbers will not change, nor will the cost of making calls. Local calls will still be billed as local calls. Like before, people will need to add a “1″ before any long-distance numbers. Likewise, they still will have to add a “9″ when using multi-line phone systems.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number – 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) – will remain in effect up to and after new 988 number is up and running.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on S. Washington Street at E. Elm Street in the...
1 person dead after two-vehicle crash in Thorp
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
Regis and Durand meet in prep football
Wisconsin high school football playoff field announced
Menomonie downs Chi-Hi
Wisconsin high school football playoff pairings announced
The crew of the USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) renders a hand salute during the commissioning...
New Coast Guard ship named after a former Green Bay Packer

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Amber Alert suspect found dead, SUV located; 3-year-old still missing
Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes
Barnes leads Democrats in U.S. Senate race fundraising
The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 63 south of Baldwin.
2 people hurt in Pierce County crash Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (10/18/21)
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Scott Schultz (10/18/21)