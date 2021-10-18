Advertisement

Barnes leads Democrats in U.S. Senate race fundraising

Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes
Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes raised more money from donors over the past three months than any other Democrat in the crowded primary race for U.S. Senate. Fundraising reports covering July through September show Barnes brought in $1.1 million.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry each brought in more than $1 million, but that was because of large contributions they made to their own campaigns.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported the totals on Monday.

The seat is currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. He has yet to say whether he’s seeking a third term, but he reported raising about $906,000 over the most recent quarter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on S. Washington Street at E. Elm Street in the...
1 person dead after two-vehicle crash in Thorp
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
Regis and Durand meet in prep football
Wisconsin high school football playoff field announced
Menomonie downs Chi-Hi
Wisconsin high school football playoff pairings announced
The crew of the USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) renders a hand salute during the commissioning...
New Coast Guard ship named after a former Green Bay Packer

Latest News

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Milwaukee alder, Senate candidate enters not guilty pleas
State Sen. Brad Pfaff is inaugurated to the Wisconsin legislature.
Ron Kind endorses state Sen. Brad Pfaff for Congress
The Wisconsin package of 13 bills is making its way through the Republican-controlled...
Wisconsin Republicans enlist Ted Nugent in push for package of hunting bills
Eau Claire businesswoman Rebecca Cooke announced a run for the House of Representatives in...
Eau Claire businesswoman Cooke launches run for Congress