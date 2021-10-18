Advertisement

Biden orders flags to half-staff to honor Powell

Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, died from COVID-19 complications.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across the country will fly at half-staff for the rest of the week to honor former Gen. Colin Powell, who died Monday from complications related to COVID-19.

President Joe Biden ordered flags lowered immediately to honor Powell, a boundary-breaking military leader and diplomat who served as both the nation’s first Black chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the first Black secretary of state. They will remain at half-staff through sunset on Friday, Oct. 22.

In his statement Monday, President Biden described Powell as “a patriot of unmatched honor and dignity.”

Noting Powell’s rise from a childhood in a fraying New York City neighborhood, Biden said, “He believed in the promise of America because he lived it. And he devoted much of his life to making that promise a reality for so many others.”

Flags have already been lowered at the White House, State Department, Pentagon and other government buildings.

