Charge dismissed against former teacher accused of sexual assault

Prosecutors in the case motioned to dismiss the charge without prejudice, meaning they could re-file the charge in the future.
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A charge of sexual assault of a child by a former teacher in the Chippewa Valley has been dismissed.

According to Eau Claire County court records, a count of repeated sexual assault of a child was dismissed against 73-year-old Roger Sahs of Mondovi, who most recently was a substitute teacher in the Eau Claire Area School District and a former teacher at McDonell Central High School and Eau Claire Memorial High School.

Court records show that the charge was dismissed without prejudice on Oct. 11. The Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office said that the charge could be re-filed in the future.

In October, a woman told authorities she had been sexually assaulted multiple times by Sahs beginning when she was seven years old. Sahs denied the allegations and told detectives investigating the claims that he was ‘taken aback’ by the accusations.

In a statement released in March, the Eau Claire Area School District said Sahs passed a criminal background check before being employed for eight days of the 2020-21 school year. The person involved in the accusations was not a student at the ECASD, and the district removed Sahs from its substitute teaching list and barred Sahs from school property. The ECASD also said Sahs was a teacher in the district from 1973 until 2003. McDonell Area Catholic Schools released a statement in March stating that the allegations did not involve any McDonell student and that the case wasn’t related to Sahs’ time as a teacher in the district.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said in March that there was no information that there were any other potential victims.

