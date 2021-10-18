Advertisement

De Pere Police: East River Trail attacker identified, in custody

De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The person suspected of attacking a woman on the East River Trail in De Pere earlier this month has been apprehended, according to police.

Late Monday afternoon, officials said a suspect for the assault was identified after help from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.

That person, police say, has now been apprehended.

Formal charges are still pending, and once filed, police say the name of the suspect will be released.

As previously reported, the alleged attack happened during the morning hours of October 5. The victim’s husband called police shortly before 11:30 after finding the couple’s 4-week-old lying in a grassy area. The husband told police he was looking for his wife after she was gone longer than expected.

Officers found the woman 40 to 50 yards from where the baby was found. She survived the attack. Officers say the baby wasn’t harmed.

RELATED: GoFundMe started for woman attacked on East River Trail and her family

Police believe there was one assailant and that this was a “stranger assault.”

Last week, police told Action 2 News the woman was released from the hospital and is recovering with family.

Action 2 News will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on S. Washington Street at E. Elm Street in the...
1 person dead after two-vehicle crash in Thorp
Prosecutors in the case motioned to dismiss the charge without prejudice, meaning they could...
Charge dismissed against former teacher accused of sexual assault
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
COVID-19 gap widens between unvaccinated, vaccinated for deaths

Latest News

Powell was 84 years old and suffered from a cancer of his white blood cells, multiple myeloma.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell’s COVID-19 related death, vaccination impact
Crawford Co. horse dies of West Nile Virus
Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell’s COVID-19 related death, vaccination impact
Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell’s COVID-19 related death, vaccination impact
Someone receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in Eau Claire, Wis.
Doctors say COVID-19 vaccine is effective, not perfect