De Pere Police: East River Trail attacker identified, in custody

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The person suspected of attacking a woman on the East River Trail in De Pere earlier this month has been apprehended, according to police.

Late Monday afternoon, officials said a suspect for the assault was identified after help from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.

That person, police say, has now been apprehended.

Formal charges are still pending, and once filed, police say the name of the suspect will be released.

As previously reported, the alleged attack happened during the morning hours of October 5. The victim’s husband called police shortly before 11:30 after finding the couple’s 4-week-old lying in a grassy area. The husband told police he was looking for his wife after she was gone longer than expected.

Officers found the woman 40 to 50 yards from where the baby was found. She survived the attack. Officers say the baby wasn’t harmed.

Police believe there was one assailant and that this was a “stranger assault.”

Last week, police told Action 2 News the woman was released from the hospital and is recovering with family.

