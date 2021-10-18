Advertisement

DOJ: Drug Take Back Day to happen Saturday

Unused or expired medicine should not be flushed or poured down the drain, as trace amounts are being found in rivers and lakes.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Monday that 270+ local law enforcement agencies will be taking part in Drug Day Back Day Saturday.

On Saturday, the Wisconsin community is urged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications at various Drug Take Back locations throughout the state, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

“Drug Take Back is a great opportunity for Wisconsinites to be proactive in the fight against substance use disorder,” Kaul said. “By bringing your unused and unwanted medications to a drug disposal box, you can help prevent prescription drugs from being misused.”

According to the DOJ, unused or expired medicine should not be flushed or poured down the drain, as trace amounts are being found in rivers and lakes.

Visit https://doseofrealitywi.gov/ to find a Drug Take Back location near you.

