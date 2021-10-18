Driver killed in Polk County crash Friday identified

TOWN OF BLACK BROOK, Wis. (WEAU) - A 43-year-old woman is identified after being killed in a Friday morning crash in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Amy Benson of Clear Lake was killed after her vehicle rolled over several times after colliding with two deer on County Road F north of 50th Avenue in the Town of Black Brook between Clear Lake and Amery 7 a.m. Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said Benson was traveling north when the crash occurred. An oncoming vehicle struck Benson’s vehicle, and the driver of that vehicle was taken to Amery Regional Medical Center and airlifted to Regions Hospital. Benson died due to injuries suffered in the crash at the scene.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office credited assistance at the scene to the Amery Police Department, Amery Fire Department and First Responders, North Air Ambulance, Amery Area Ambulance Service, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

