Fall armyworm population wreaking havoc on Wisconsin crops

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Andy Faulman, broker with ever.ag, says there’s definitely a seasonal spike happening in the dairy product complex. The butter market took a 6-cent jump on Wednesday, indicating seasonal baking is upon us. He says there’s been a big jump in the international space, catching up to the rest of the world in terms of price. Milk production has been steadily declining in the U.S., France and Germany, for example, playing a role in rising costs.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will host a Dairy Exchange meeting October 27 in Madison. The session will include a dairy market report by Bob Cropp, Professor Emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, and information on the Grassland 2.0 Project, presented by Randy Jackson and Brad Barham of Grassland 2. The meeting will be held in-person with a virtual option available. For those interested in attending in-person, the meeting will be held at the Prairie Oaks State Office Building in Madison. An RSVP is required to attend in-person and should be sent to the DATCP by 5 p.m. on October 26, 2021.

Gov. Tony Evers has proclaimed this week as Forest Products Week in Wisconsin to recognize forests’ essential role in the state’s environment and economy. The forest products industry contributes $24.5 billion in goods and services and provides $7.1 billion in value-added each year, according to Collin Buntrock, DNR forest products team leader. The industry also accounts for 3.8 percent of state output with 64,000 jobs directly contributed and represents almost 12 percent of total manufacturing jobs. Forest Products Week highlights the importance of Wisconsin’s 17 million acres of publicly and privately owned forested land.

This year in Wisconsin, a fall armyworm population is present unlike anything most entomologists have ever seen. The pests are doing damage to alfalfa, winter wheat and other cover crops around the state. Bryan Jensen, UW-Extension Pest Management Specialist, shares that this warmer fall weather has helped to create a perfect storm for fall armyworms to thrive. Fall armyworms are different from the normal armyworms seen during late spring. The good news, according to Jensen, is they will most definitely not over-winter here in Wisconsin: they are a warm weather species, and will not survive the winter

