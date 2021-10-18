Advertisement

Fire leaves 4H Clubhouse in Town of Sigel a total loss

The Snyder 4H Clubhouse in the Town of Sigel is deemed a total loss after a fire spread through the building and a storage area behind it.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF SIGEL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Snyder 4H Clubhouse in the Town of Sigel is deemed a total loss after a fire spread through the building and a storage building behind it.

According to a press release, the Vesper Fire Department responded to the fire on Friday, Oct. 15 at 1:39 a.m. When crews arrived they found a storage building behind the clubhouse fully engulfed in flames.

The storage building then collapsed and spread to the clubhouse’s attic. Once the fire made its way through the attic, the roof and ceiling partially collapsed.

There were no injuries reported and both buildings were unoccupied at the time of the fire. Most of the 4H club’s records, photos awards and other memorabilia were saved from the clubhouse.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

