Advertisement

Milwaukee alder, Senate candidate enters not guilty pleas

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis(City of Milwaukee website)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that she took more than $20,000 in campaign funds and false travel reimbursements from the city.

Lewis is also one of 12 Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that her attorney entered her pleas on Monday. She faces four felonies and a misdemeanor.

Lewis is charged with misconduct in public office, embezzlement of more than $10,000, theft by fraud of less than $2,500, intentionally filing a false campaign finance report and intentionally accepting an illegal campaign finance disbursement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on S. Washington Street at E. Elm Street in the...
1 person dead after two-vehicle crash in Thorp
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
Regis and Durand meet in prep football
Wisconsin high school football playoff field announced
Menomonie downs Chi-Hi
Wisconsin high school football playoff pairings announced
The crew of the USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) renders a hand salute during the commissioning...
New Coast Guard ship named after a former Green Bay Packer

Latest News

State Sen. Brad Pfaff is inaugurated to the Wisconsin legislature.
Ron Kind endorses state Sen. Brad Pfaff for Congress
The Wisconsin package of 13 bills is making its way through the Republican-controlled...
Wisconsin Republicans enlist Ted Nugent in push for package of hunting bills
Eau Claire businesswoman Rebecca Cooke announced a run for the House of Representatives in...
Eau Claire businesswoman Cooke launches run for Congress
The panel would plan and coordinate with federal, state and local agencies to commemorate the...
Wisconsin Senate committee to vote on creating 250th anniversary commission