Minnesota offers kids gift cards and scholarships for vaccine shots

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announces measures on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, to use the Minnesota...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announces measures on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, to use the Minnesota National Guard to alleviate staffing shortages at health care facilities that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 surge. The governor spoke outside North Memorial Health Hospital in the Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale. (AP Photo/Grant Schulte)(Grant Schulte | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota will offer $200 gift cards and a shot at five $100,000 scholarships as incentives for students ages 12-17 to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the incentives Monday.

Young people who start and complete their vaccine series over the next six weeks will be eligible for the Visa gift cards. But all Minnesotans ages 12-17 who’ve completed their vaccine series anytime by mid-December are eligible for the scholarships, which will be good at any public or private nonprofit school in the state.

The five drawings will be conducted weekly starting Nov. 15. Registration opens Nov. 9. For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.

