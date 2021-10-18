Advertisement

OSHA investigating Oct. 15 death at Eau Claire workplace

OSHA confirmed that it was investigating a workplace fatality at American Phoenix, Inc.
OSHA confirmed that it was investigating a workplace fatality at American Phoenix, Inc.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a death at an Eau Claire workplace on Friday, Oct. 15.

OSHA confirmed that it was investigating a workplace fatality at American Phoenix, Inc., an industrial rubber mixing company which is located at Banbury Place in Eau Claire.

OSHA will not release any other information, including the name of the person who died, until their investigation is complete. OSHA said that they have six months to complete their investigation of the death under law.

The Eau Claire Police Department said they responded to the incident at approximately 3:45 a.m. Friday and said there was nothing criminal about the death.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on S. Washington Street at E. Elm Street in the...
1 person dead after two-vehicle crash in Thorp
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
COVID-19 gap widens between unvaccinated, vaccinated for deaths
Regis and Durand meet in prep football
Wisconsin high school football playoff field announced

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/18/21)
A 20-year-old man died in the crash, which occurred on Highway 21 northeast of Tomah Monday...
1 person dead, 1 child hurt after crash near Tomah Monday morning
The crash occurred on County Road F between Clear Lake and Amery at 7 a.m. Friday.
Driver killed in Polk County crash Friday identified
DOJ: Drug Take Back Day to happen Saturday