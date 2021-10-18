OSHA investigating Oct. 15 death at Eau Claire workplace

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a death at an Eau Claire workplace on Friday, Oct. 15.

OSHA confirmed that it was investigating a workplace fatality at American Phoenix, Inc., an industrial rubber mixing company which is located at Banbury Place in Eau Claire.

OSHA will not release any other information, including the name of the person who died, until their investigation is complete. OSHA said that they have six months to complete their investigation of the death under law.

The Eau Claire Police Department said they responded to the incident at approximately 3:45 a.m. Friday and said there was nothing criminal about the death.

