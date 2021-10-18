Star Wars: The Nostalgia Awakens comes to the Chippewa Valley Museum

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Star Wars: The Nostalgia Awakens is a traveling exhibit by Jarrod Roll. He is a Star Wars enthusiast and museum curator from Onalaska Wisconsin. Roll’s collection has traveled to Minnesota, Illinois, and around Wisconsin. Now, it has made a stop at the Chippewa Valley Museum in Eau Claire.

Carrie Ronnander is the museum director and curator for the Chippewa Valley Museum. She says the exhibit was supposed to come last year but was postponed because of the pandemic.

Ronnander says finally being able to get the exhibit up and running feels like a breath of fresh air.

“I’m personally excited, but I’m also excited for the museum to be able to bring something that’s really engaging to a lot of different ages into this space,” Ronnander said. “Just getting the community together and having something that’s just really lighthearted and fun.”

The collection has every action figure from 1978 to 1985 that was made by Kenner Manufacturing. That’s 100 action figures.

A variety of Star Wars playsets, vehicles, and more are also featured. A compilation of Star War commercials from that time can be viewed as well.

Ronnader says it’s special to have an exhibit like this one come to the area.

“Being a regional history museum, you don’t have access to those blockbuster exhibits and typically we don’t have the space here or the funds,” Ronnander said. “So, being able to bring something to Eau Claire and outside the big city makes it a unique and kind of special experience for everybody here.”

Bringing together people of all ages.

“That’s the point of the museum too. To have multiple generations come together and share experiences and connect to the community and connect to each other,” Ronnader said.

Making the force stronger in the Chippewa Valley.

The collection can be viewed through December 31st at the Chippewa Valley Museum.

On select Thursdays and Saturdays throughout the duration of the exhibit, fun family activities will be provided at the museum-like LEGO building, robotics demonstrations, and Star Wars cookie decorating. On December 7th, Jarrod Roll will be giving a virtual presentation. To learn more, click here.

To learn more about Star Wars: The Nostalgia Awakens and Jarrod Roll, click here.

