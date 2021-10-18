Advertisement

Suspect located in missing 3-year-old Amber Alert case found dead

Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also believed to be traveling with 3-year-old Major P. Harris who is the subject of an state-wide Amber Alert.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect believed to be involved in the disappearance of 3-year-old Major P. Harris has been found dead, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police responded to a house they believed 20-year-old Jaheem Clark was at on the 5400 block of North 31st St. around 4:01 p.m. on Sunday. The Milwaukee Police Dept. says approximately 15 minutes after officers arrived, they heard at least two gunshots believed to have come inside the house.

When officers entered the house, they found Clark dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police added that no law enforcement officers fired their guns during this incident.

Milwaukee police continue to ask for the public’s help in locating the missing 3-year-old boy, Major Harris, the son of a homicide victim last seen Thursday, Oct. 14 in Milwaukee.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the victim was found deceased at the 600 block of N. 37th St. in Milwaukee, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The vehicle of interest, a black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with the Wisconsin license plate number ABE2804, is still missing.

Police believe Major Harris may have been traveling in a black Chevrolet Equinox before he went...
Police believe Major Harris may have been traveling in a black Chevrolet Equinox before he went missing.(Wisconsin DOJ)
Milwaukee Police are searching for missing three-year-old Major P. Harris, who was last seen...
Milwaukee Police are searching for missing three-year-old Major P. Harris, who was last seen Oct. 9.(Wisconsin DOJ)

Major P. Harris was last seen in La Crosse on Oct. 9. He may have traveled from La Crosse to Milwaukee sometime between Oct. 9 and Oct. 12.

He is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair currently styled in shoulder length dreadlocks.

Major was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a small pocket on the left side and navy blue Nike basketball shorts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Major, the Milwaukee Police Department urges you to contact them with any information. Their number is (414)-935-7405.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

