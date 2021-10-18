Vet techs recognized during National Veterinary Technician Week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The behind-the-scenes heroes of animal hospitals and clinics are being recognized during National Veterinary Technician Week.

Alicia Lillis is a veterinarian technician at the Eau Claire Animal Hospital.

“I have a passion to care for animals,” Lillis said. “Also knowing I can advocate for them, so making sure that we are spreading education to the clients and making sure that pets are getting the proper care.”

During this week, it’s people like Lillis that get their time in the spotlight for all the work they do.

“We assist with surgery, we are prepping for surgery, we’re doing anesthesia, we’re bringing clients back,” Lillis said. “We do a lot of things”

Vet techs do just about everything you can think of from taking blood, to dental work and more.

“I definitely believe that our vets are very appreciative of us being able to do all the things for them behind the scenes,” Lillis said.

Mackenzie Jeffers is a veterinarian at the Eau Claire Animal Hospital as well.

“They’re pretty much like our right and left hands,” Jeffers said.

Jeffers says it’s people like Lillis that keep everything running smoothly day-to-day.

“They take the histories, they draw the vaccines, they help restrain if we need that, if we need samples done they run the blood samples, run the urine samples while we’re doing our thing,” Jeffers said. “So it would probably take us 10 times longer to do what we need to get done.”

Lillis says her job is rewarding.

“Whether it be behavior and or sickness, it’s really rewarding seeing both the patient and the client get better and/or achieve what they wanted to after coming here,” Lillis said.

Lillis feels it’s worth taking the time to highlight vet techs.

“Still in some cases, we aren’t looked at as medical professionals and I definitely think that should change,” Lillis said.

Getting the recognition vet techs have worked so hard to deserve.

National Veterinary Technician Week started October 17th and runs until October 23rd.

