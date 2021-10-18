Advertisement

Zero COVID-19 deaths reported in Wis. for first time in over 2 weeks

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in over two weeks, health officials report Monday that no one has died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard show the last time zero deaths were reported in a single day was on Oct. 2.

The seven-day rolling average for new deaths has fallen to 14 Monday, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths ever reported in the state sitting at 8,251.

There were 1,192 new cases of the coronavirus confirmed on Monday, bringing the seven-day rolling average in the state down just slightly to 2,158 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, DHS notes 769,212 people have been infected with COVID-19.

Three-hundred and fifty-nine coronavirus vaccines have been administered so far this week to Wisconsinites.

Health officials reported 31,649 shots were given out last week, which is the lowest number since the second week of immunizations in December of 2020. At that time, only health care workers and first responders were eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Around 57.4% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 54.7% have completed their vaccine series.

