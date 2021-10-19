3 people hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TOWNSHIP OF OAK GROVE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Pierce County Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 10 at County Road QQ Prescott, Wis. in Oak Grove Township on Saturday, Oct 16. at 4:12 p.m.

Authorities say 59-year-old James Schwan of Houlton, Wis. was traveling east bound on U.S. Highway 10 and was stopped in traffic on a motorcycle, waiting for a car in front of him to turn left onto County Road QQ.

22-year-old Abenezer Bekele of Farmington, Minn. was operating a car east bound on U.S. Highway 10. Bekele didn’t see the other two vehicles stopped in the roadway and tried a maneuver to avoid hitting the stopped vehicles. Bekele’s vehicle side swiped Schwan’s motorcycle and drove left of center into the west bound lane on U.S. Highway 10.

Bekele’s vehicle was hit by a west bound pick-up truck being operated by 35-year-old Trista Duffy of Prescott, Wis. Duffy’s vehicle had a five-year-old passenger in the vehicle. After Bekele’s vehicle was hit it overturned in the north ditch and started on fire. Bekele was removed from his vehicle by Prescott Fire Department and was taken from the scene by Life Link III Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. with undetermined injuries.

Allina Health Ambulance Service took Duffy and the five-year-old from the scene to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, Minn. with undetermined injuries. Schwan was not hurt in the crash.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was Prescott Fire Department, Prescott Police Department, Allina Health, and Life Link III Helicopter.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.