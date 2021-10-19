Advertisement

City leaders endorse Biden infrastructure bill

City leaders say the funding from Biden’s plan could assist with well testing, providing...
City leaders say the funding from Biden’s plan could assist with well testing, providing bottled water, and continuing to replace lead pipes throughout the state.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WEAU) - Advocates for clean drinking water joined together today to endorse President Biden’s Build Back Better Plan.

In its most recent report card, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Wisconsin’s drinking water systems a C-, something the Blue Green Alliance says is unacceptable.

In Western Wis., PFAS contamination has hit La Crosse and Eau Claire hard.

Last week, the City of Eau Claire announced half of its city wells are contaminated with PFAS which is above state DNR standards.

Speakers say most Wis. families cannot rely on clean drinking water.

Richard Diaz, from Bluegreen Alliance, says the harmful effects of the contamination is something we cannot further withstand.

“We cannot stand to see another child face irreversible physical and mental damage from lead poisoning. In the same respect, we cannot stand to see another human being diagnosed with cancer from being exposed to PFAS,” Diaz said.

City leaders say the funding from Biden’s plan could assist with well testing, providing bottled water, and continuing to replace lead pipes throughout the state.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
OSHA confirmed that it was investigating a workplace fatality at American Phoenix, Inc.
OSHA investigating Oct. 15 death at Eau Claire workplace
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
A 20-year-old man died in the crash, which occurred on Highway 21 northeast of Tomah Monday...
1 person dead, 1 child hurt after crash near Tomah Monday morning
Prosecutors in the case motioned to dismiss the charge without prejudice, meaning they could...
Charge dismissed against former teacher accused of sexual assault

Latest News

The treatment is a manmade antibody that attaches to the virus to prevent further spread,...
Mayo Clinic providing monoclonal antibody infusions
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/19/21)
Reps. Kind, Thompson introduce the bipartisan CWD Research and Management Act
Respiratory therapists are working long hours to help take care of patients battling COVID and...
Respiratory therapists recognized as the ‘unsung heroes’ of the pandemic