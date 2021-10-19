City leaders endorse Biden infrastructure bill

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WEAU) - Advocates for clean drinking water joined together today to endorse President Biden’s Build Back Better Plan.

In its most recent report card, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Wisconsin’s drinking water systems a C-, something the Blue Green Alliance says is unacceptable.

In Western Wis., PFAS contamination has hit La Crosse and Eau Claire hard.

Last week, the City of Eau Claire announced half of its city wells are contaminated with PFAS which is above state DNR standards.

Speakers say most Wis. families cannot rely on clean drinking water.

Richard Diaz, from Bluegreen Alliance, says the harmful effects of the contamination is something we cannot further withstand.

“We cannot stand to see another child face irreversible physical and mental damage from lead poisoning. In the same respect, we cannot stand to see another human being diagnosed with cancer from being exposed to PFAS,” Diaz said.

City leaders say the funding from Biden’s plan could assist with well testing, providing bottled water, and continuing to replace lead pipes throughout the state.

