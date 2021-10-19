Advertisement

Family dog euthanized after killing 6-month-old Tenn. child

By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 6-month-old was found dead by authorities after being attacked by the family dog, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 17 at approximately 6:15 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a baby not breathing due to an attack by the family dog. The residence was located on Apache Lane in Kodak, officials said.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found the infant dead and another person injured who lived in the home, a release stated.

The resident was injured while trying to protect the child from being attacked, according to officials.

Officials said the large dog became aggressive toward emergency responders and was put down on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by SCSO.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
OSHA confirmed that it was investigating a workplace fatality at American Phoenix, Inc.
OSHA investigating Oct. 15 death at Eau Claire workplace
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
Prosecutors in the case motioned to dismiss the charge without prejudice, meaning they could...
Charge dismissed against former teacher accused of sexual assault
A 20-year-old man died in the crash, which occurred on Highway 21 northeast of Tomah Monday...
1 person dead, 1 child hurt after crash near Tomah Monday morning

Latest News

Authorities say the mother of Elijah Lewis and an accomplice engaged in witness tampering.
Mother, man arrested in connection with missing child case in N.H.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday at age 84; he opened up to journalist Bob...
Colin Powell in July interview: 'Don't feel sorry for God's sakes'
Ohio corn harvest way behind schedule this year