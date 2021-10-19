FDA seeking mix-and-match approach to COVD-19 booster shots

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is seeking to approve mix and matching of the available COVID-19 vaccines for a third dose or booster shot

“We’re waiting to hear from the FDA whether they are going to recommend that or not,” Prevea Health Chief Medical Officer, Ken Johnsons said.

Johnson says the FDA is looking at a small study. He says the study does show that mixing the vaccines was effective, but did not recommend one vaccine over the other.

“They could not say whether getting three shots of the same or two shots of one and then a shot of a different one was superior,” Johnson said. “There weren’t enough people in the study to say that.”

Johnson anticipates mixing the vaccines will become an option, but if approved, the final decision could be between the doctor and the patient.

“The biggest advantage of being able to mix the third does is it helps improve access to the third dose of the vaccine,” Johnson said.

Pfizer is the only FDA approved COVID-29 vaccine at the moment for people who fall under a certain criteria.

“Those over the age of 65 or has a number of conditions like lung disease, heart disease, there’s a list of about 10 conditions, should get a third dose of Pfizer now,” Johnson said.

People aged 14-64 with conditions that weaken the immune system and those who feel they are at risk of being exposed at work or home can also seek out a booster shot.

Moderna and Johnson&Johnson are not FDA approved but are seeking authorization.

Johnson says a select group of people who initially received Moderna are eligible for a booster.

“Anybody who has an immunocompromised condition such as caner, chemotherapy, is eligible to get a third dose of either Moderna or if they had their first and second shot,” Johnson said.

Johnson says no vaccine is perfect or 100 percent, but the data shows the vaccines for COVID-19 lessen symptoms and keep more people out of the hospital.

“Right now we’re trying to things to maximize the effectiveness at this point,” Johnson said. “It’s not debate whether they’re effective or not, it’s how to make them as effective as possible.”

Johnson says the FDA could make a decision as soon as next week, but it still has to go through the CDC.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.