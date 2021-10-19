Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell’s COVID-19 related death, vaccination impact

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Colin Powell, the first black U.S. Secretary of State died today, October 18. His family said it was due to COVID-19 complications. Even though he was fully vaccinated. Powell was 84 years old and also suffered from a cancer of his white blood cells. Doctors recognize there could be a deterrence to get vaccinated due to the unfortunate and high profile death.

“I think if you hear the Colin Powell story and it makes you a little bit frustrated, and you’re like, man that guy did everything that he could have done to protect himself; it really stinks that we lost such a great American,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, the chief quality officer at UW Health, highlighted, “[If] it makes you feel uncomfortable, it makes you feel a little bit angry. If you’re not vaccinated, the next thing you should do is sign up for your vaccine appointment.”

Powell had been treated for multiple myeloma, a cancer of white blood cells in his bone marrow, according to his longtime aide, Peggy Cifrino. This made him immunocompromised. Putting him at a higher risk for the coronavirus. His age, 84, also added to his risk factors.

“People are going to say, look it, the vaccine doesn’t work, so I’m not going to get vaccinated because it didn’t work for Colin Powell,” Pothof shared. “They’re missing the point. The whole point is that not enough people got vaccinated. That’s why Colin Powell had the opportunity to come across someone who had COVID, and then had that poor outcome.”

“I think it’s really important that people are getting their information not from a headline,” Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Prevea Health, emphasized. “That they’re understanding the real causes of death here.”

Doctors said this high profile death could potentially deter people from getting their COVID-19 shot, including the African American community. About 35% of the demographic has received at least one shot in Wisconsin. The lowest percentage among a single race or ethnicity as tracked by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (D.H.S.). In comparison, the number is about 51% among white individuals in the state.

Health experts commended Powell for setting such an important example.

“I would hope that we could educate people on it,” Dr. Rai said. “To understand why General Powell, who was an amazing leader and an amazing member of the African American community, why he got vaccinated. Why he talked about getting vaccinated, and understanding that yes, COVID-19 did lead to him passing away, but his significant underlying health conditions were at issue.”

To learn more about Powell’s life, you can CLICK HERE.

To find out more about where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine, visit the CDC website by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.