Gold’s Gym now Eau Claire Fitness

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Former Gold’s gym in Eau Claire is now Eau Claire Fitness.

With a fresh look, inside and out, Eau Claire Fitness is celebrating its grand reopening this week.

Amenities include more than 50 group classes, a pool, hot tub, sauna, weight floor and 30 new treadmills and ellipticals.

Eau Claire Fitness General Manager, Kyle Spencer, says the renaming reflects the gym’s connection to the community.

“It’s been family-owned ever since we opened up, so we wanted to make sure people understood that,” Spencer said.

Eau Claire Fitness is open and free to the public this week. Anyone can stop in and try out the new facility.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.