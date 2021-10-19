Advertisement

Gold’s Gym now Eau Claire Fitness

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Former Gold’s gym in Eau Claire is now Eau Claire Fitness.

With a fresh look, inside and out, Eau Claire Fitness is celebrating its grand reopening this week.

Amenities include more than 50 group classes, a pool, hot tub, sauna, weight floor and 30 new treadmills and ellipticals.

Eau Claire Fitness General Manager, Kyle Spencer, says the renaming reflects the gym’s connection to the community.

“It’s been family-owned ever since we opened up, so we wanted to make sure people understood that,” Spencer said.

Eau Claire Fitness is open and free to the public this week. Anyone can stop in and try out the new facility.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
OSHA confirmed that it was investigating a workplace fatality at American Phoenix, Inc.
OSHA investigating Oct. 15 death at Eau Claire workplace
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
A 20-year-old man died in the crash, which occurred on Highway 21 northeast of Tomah Monday...
1 person dead, 1 child hurt after crash near Tomah Monday morning
Prosecutors in the case motioned to dismiss the charge without prejudice, meaning they could...
Charge dismissed against former teacher accused of sexual assault

Latest News

SportScene 13 Tuesday @ SIX
SportScene 13 Tuesday @ SIX
FDA seeking mix-and-match approach to COVD-19 booster shots
FDA seeking mix-and-match approach to COVD-19 booster shots
Rotary Lights
La Crosse's Rotary Lights Returning
Health Mission Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Health Mission Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Gold's Gym Now Eau Claire Fitness
Gold's Gym Now Eau Claire Fitness