Law enforcement departments looking for votes to win K9 grant competition

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Several K-9 units from central Wisconsin are in the running to win a $5,000 grant. It’s an annual contest from Aftermath, a biohazard removal company.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Colby-Abbotsford Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Rhinelander Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle River Police Department, Antigo Police Department, Wausau Police Department, Spencer Police Department, Nekoosa Police Department, Marshfield Police Department all need votes to win.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

If you do not see the department you want to vote for, click ‘load more’ at the bottom of the page, or search the department in the search bar.

Grant funds will be provided to the winner of the competition by Aftermath Cares, which awards funds to support K9s annually. According to Aftermath’s website, you can vote once per device every 24 hours from now through Tuesday, Oct. 26. The winners will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Visit https://www.aftermath.com/k9-grant to cast your vote or through Facebook/instagram.

