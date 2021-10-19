Advertisement

Mayo Clinic providing monoclonal antibody infusions

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic is using another tool to combat COVID-19.

Mayo Clinic has given more than 2,000 monoclonal antibody infusions in Eau Claire.

The treatment is a manmade antibody that attaches to the virus to prevent further spread, giving the patient a boost to fight COVID-19 and reduce hospitalizations and mortality.

Lori Arndt, Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease Physician’s Assistant, says not everyone qualifies for the infusion. In order to receive it, you need to test positive and have mild to moderate symptoms

“Patients can qualify based on certain underlying conditions including immunocompromised status, patients who may have type two diabetes, morbid obesity, hypertension as well,” Arndt said.

Those who test positive at a Mayo Clinic Test Site are automatically reviewed for eligibility. If they qualify, a team member will connect with them within 24 hours.

