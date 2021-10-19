Morgan Wallen tops bill for Wisconsin Country Thunder

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Controversial country star Morgan Wallen will headline the Country Thunder concert event coming to Wisconsin next year.

On Monday, organizers announced Wallen will not only top the bill in Twin Falls, he’s also the featured performance when the Thunder rolls into Florida and Arizona.

Country Thunder will run from July 21-24. Tickets are on sale on the concert website.

Wallen was under fire earlier this year after TMZ posted a video of him using a racial slur. At the time, Wallen’s songs were removed from radio stations, streaming services took his music off their top playlists and his record label suspended him.

Many of his fans responded to the backlash, however, by buying up more of his records and continued to stream him. Wallen posted a five-minute Instagram video Wednesday night saying he had let so many people down, including his parents and his son.

