Ohio corn harvest way behind schedule this year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Both the corn and soybean harvests are now past the half way point this fall. According to this week’s USDA Crop Progress Report, the soybean harvest advanced 11% last week and is now 60% finished—13% behind last year’s progress by the middle of October. Progress was slowed some last week because of some rain across the Corn Belt. But some states are still ahead of normal—Minnesota farmers have 94% of their beans off, South Dakota is 86% done with Iowa at 70% and Illinois is at 51% finished with beans.

The corn harvest is about 5% behind last year’s progress as 52% of that job is now finished. Southern farmers are mostly finished with their corn harvest while in the Corn Belt, Illinois farmers have taken 62% of their corn, Iowa 43%, Nebraska 41% with Ohio way behind normal with just 25% of their corn combined.

In Wisconsin, 59% of the soybeans have been harvested—about 3 days behind last year but well ahead of the 5 year average. State farmers also have 32% of their corn for grain in the bin—ahead of both last year and our 5 year average. The moisture content in corn harvested last week was right at 20%. This week’s report also shows state farmers have now planted 86% of their winter wheat, harvested 93% of the fall potato crop and finished 35% of their fall tillage. Top soil moisture Improved in the past week around the state and is now rated 90% adequate to surplus, 8% short and just 2% very short with the driest conditions in Northwest and West central parts of the state.

Hemp growers will soon be part of the National Agricultural Statistics Service surveying family. That’s because NASS will mail its first ever hemp survey to over 20 thousand growers across the country next week. That survey wants to find out how many acres of hemp were planted and harvested this year as well as yields, production and value of the crop across the country. By law those surveys must be filled out and returned by October 25th.

Dairy Management Incorporated, the farmer led group that invests dairy farmers’ check-off nickels has a new leader. Barbara O’Brien was unanimously approved by the DMI Board to succeed Tom Gallagher as CEO and has already taken over her new job. O’Brien has over 2 decades of experience in dairy marketing. Gallagher will stay on as an advisor until next July.

