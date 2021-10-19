Rotary Lights returning with a few changes this winter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse is preparing to get into the holiday spirit with the return of Rotary Lights.

The 27th annual celebration will be opening the day after Thanksgiving and is scheduled to run through New Year’s Eve.

Returning to this year’s event, Rotary Lights will begin with a parade on Friday, Nov. 26 beginning at 6 PM, with the park officially opening afterward.

There will also be two new Rotary Lights mascots this year, with the public providing input on their names.

In addition, a brand new event will be part of this year’s celebration as Monday, Nov. 29 is designated as an all abilities night.

The light displays will be pared down in order to give people with special needs the chance to enjoy Rotary Lights at their own pace.

“All the flashing lights will be either solid or turned off, anything that strobes will be slowed down, music will be calm, quiet,” said Diane Block with the La Crosse Autism Foundation. “So this is a night that we ask that the general public just kind of let the students or adults with sensory needs to come down and enjoy a quiet evening.”

While it’s free to enjoy the display, organizers are asking the public to consider providing donations of cash or non-perishable food items.

All food items will benefit local pantries, and even with the pandemic altering last year’s event, Rotary Lights President Pat Stephens says attendees remained very generous.

“Last year for our 26th year, we collected just a little over 340,000 food items that took care of 14 area food pantries for about four months each,” Stephens detailed.

Rotary Lights will be open daily from 5-10 PM, with the park closing nightly following the last car in line at 10 PM.

