Sherman Elementary students hold ‘Socktober’ sock drive

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of fifth graders in Eau Claire are trying to help people living in homeless shelters access the item they request most often, socks.

Six students at Sherman Elementary School are collecting them for their sock drive, “Socktober.”

“This is something that they’ve been thinking about doing for a while, like how can we help our community. And then ‘Socktober’ came around and I was thinking about it and what can we do. And I saw some of my family members doing the same thing and I was like, ‘Lets give it a shot,’” their teacher Bryanna Henry said.

She said her students then went to work. In a matter of days, they transformed “Socktober” from an idea into reality.

“Staying in for recess, finding even those smallest cracks of time in their schedule to help do all this,” she said. “And it’s been a lot of work and they’ve been working really really hard.”

For Henry’s students, like Jackson Williams and Xavier Sias, it’s time well-spent working with their friends helping others.

“It makes me feel nice and makes me feel really wonderful,” Sias said.

People receiving socks aren’t the only ones benefiting from the sock drive. Henry’s students are learning plenty of skills they’ll take with them into the real world.

“It’s just teaching them so many problem solving and communication skills that they need and they’re learning just how to function in the community,” Henry said. “We’re hopefully going to go out and buy some socks, teach them those skills, and monetary donations helping them with some of their math skills as well.”

The sock drive continues through Oct. 29.

Henry said her students hope to give away 6,000 pairs of socks.

People can donate new pairs at Sherman Elementary School. They can also donate money at the school or online. All money collected will be used to buy new pairs of socks, which will be donated.

