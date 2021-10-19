Teen held on $1 million bond, details of case not released

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County Court Commissioner is continuing to hold a 17-year-old on an unusually high one million dollar bond.

The decision was made as prosecutors asked for another 10 days to file formal charges.

During the hearing Tuesday afternoon, the district attorney and defense didn’t discuss specifics of the case.

Earlier this month - at a similar hearing - a probable cause statement against the male teen was sealed.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for the afternoon of October 28th.

Note: Action 2 News is not naming the suspect due to his age and he has not been formally charged in adult court.

