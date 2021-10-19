Texas Roadhouse rolling out tuition reimbursement program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Texas Roadhouse is announcing they are rolling out a new tuition reimbursement program for team members interested in pursuing a college degree.

According to a release from Texas Roadhouse, any team member working 30 hours or more weekly that qualifies for benefits will now be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university, when a C average is maintained.

The announcement coincides with a National Hiring Day event on Monday, Oct. 25.

Eau Clare’s Texas Roadhouse will host a hiring event to fill both full and part-time positions.

Texas Roadhouse is conducting in-person interviews for all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online here.

To reserve an interview time, applicants can register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday, Oct. 25, at each participating location

Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining concept known for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and comfortable, down-home atmosphere. The menu also features an assortment of ribs, chicken, salads, hamburgers, and vegetables. Most selections include two made-from-scratch side items and unlimited fresh-baked bread and peanuts.

