Advertisement

Texas Roadhouse rolling out tuition reimbursement program

Any team member working 30 hours or more weekly that qualifies for benefits will now be...
Any team member working 30 hours or more weekly that qualifies for benefits will now be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university.(KAUZ)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Texas Roadhouse is announcing they are rolling out a new tuition reimbursement program for team members interested in pursuing a college degree.

According to a release from Texas Roadhouse, any team member working 30 hours or more weekly that qualifies for benefits will now be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university, when a C average is maintained.

The announcement coincides with a National Hiring Day event on Monday, Oct. 25.

Eau Clare’s Texas Roadhouse will host a hiring event to fill both full and part-time positions.

Texas Roadhouse is conducting in-person interviews for all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online here.

To reserve an interview time, applicants can register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday, Oct. 25, at each participating location

Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining concept known for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and comfortable, down-home atmosphere. The menu also features an assortment of ribs, chicken, salads, hamburgers, and vegetables. Most selections include two made-from-scratch side items and unlimited fresh-baked bread and peanuts.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
OSHA confirmed that it was investigating a workplace fatality at American Phoenix, Inc.
OSHA investigating Oct. 15 death at Eau Claire workplace
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
A 20-year-old man died in the crash, which occurred on Highway 21 northeast of Tomah Monday...
1 person dead, 1 child hurt after crash near Tomah Monday morning
Prosecutors in the case motioned to dismiss the charge without prejudice, meaning they could...
Charge dismissed against former teacher accused of sexual assault

Latest News

Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 10 at County Road QQ Prescott,...
3 people hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Pierce County
Law enforcement departments looking for votes to win K9 grant competition
Kevin Loftus entered a guilty plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Eau Claire man pleads guilty to charge in US Capitol breach
A judge earlier this month ordered Vos to release records requested by a liberal group under...
Wisconsin GOP leader Robin Vos defends keeping election records secret