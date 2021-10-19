Advertisement

US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for COVID

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the agency said.

The secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion,” DHS said in a statement.

The agency said he will work from home under the protocols recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention.

DHS said contract tracing is being done to check for possible exposure among others.

Mayorkas was with President Joe Biden Saturday at the annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol, standing on the podium between first lady Jill Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
OSHA confirmed that it was investigating a workplace fatality at American Phoenix, Inc.
OSHA investigating Oct. 15 death at Eau Claire workplace
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
A 20-year-old man died in the crash, which occurred on Highway 21 northeast of Tomah Monday...
1 person dead, 1 child hurt after crash near Tomah Monday morning
Prosecutors in the case motioned to dismiss the charge without prejudice, meaning they could...
Charge dismissed against former teacher accused of sexual assault

Latest News

Taco Bell is offering customers a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito on Oct. 21.
Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday
People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Biden’s climate plan at risk, Democrats race to strike deal
Any team member working 30 hours or more weekly that qualifies for benefits will now be...
Texas Roadhouse rolling out tuition reimbursement program
FDA signals green light for mix and match vaccine boosters. (Source: CNN Newsource)
FDA signals greenlight for mix and match booster shots