Wisconsin Senate to vote on longer work hours for teenagers

Teenagers would be allowed to work longer hours over the busy summer tourism months in...
Teenagers would be allowed to work longer hours over the busy summer tourism months in Wisconsin under a bill up for approval in the state Senate.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Teenagers would be allowed to work longer hours over the busy summer tourism months in Wisconsin under a bill up for approval in the state Senate.

The measure up for a vote Wednesday is backed by Republicans and the state’s hotel, restaurant and grocery industries, but opposed by Democrats and the Wisconsin AFL-CIO.

Current law does not allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work later than 7 p.m. from after Labor Day until May 31 and no later than 9 p.m. over the summer. The bill would allow employees under age 16 to work until 9:30 p.m. before a school day and up until 11 p.m. when they don’t have school the next day.

