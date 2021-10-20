Advertisement

18th Annual Leadership Dinner honoring Boy Scouts

Proceeds from the fundraiser are intended to go to support the Chippewa Valley Council Boy...
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 18th Annual Leadership dinner to support the Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts of America was held Tuesday evening at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

It was a night to honor the Scouts, including members of Troop 30.

Peg Leinenkugel received the Good Scout Award, as she and her husband Jake were recognized for their long-time support of the Scouts.

Tuesday night’s guest speaker was Mark Johnson.

He’s the current UW Women’s Hockey Coach, and one of the heroes from the Miracle on Ice Men’s Hockey Team that won Olympic Gold in 1980.

Four decades later, Johnson says it never gets old talking about his experiences in Lake Placid.

“It’s fun because when people find out I was part of that team there’s usually an instant smile on their face and here comes a story. If they were old enough, what they were doing at that particular time. Or if they weren’t old enough, how many times they’ve watched that movie, how many times their son or daughter has watched the movie, and what it’s meant to them. So it’s a positive story, it’s an exciting story, and I feel very fortunate that I was part of only 20 players that got to live through it,” Johnson said.

Proceeds from the fundraiser are intended to go to support the Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts of America.

