2nd annual Historic Haunted House competition brings out Halloween spirit

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The second annual Historic Haunted House competition is held at the Russell J. Rassbach Museum in Menomonie.

“We wanted something that was artistic, that was creative, and also historic,” Executive Director of the Dunn County Historical Society, Melissa Kneeland said.

The spooky competition challenges participants to create an original haunted house with a back story to go along with it.

“It’s a way for families to come together and get creative,” Kneeland said. “Also, for the community to come together and celebrate their own creativity.”

Kneeland says the backstories to the houses can open your eyes.

“As you read the stories, they often point out all details on the homes that you may or may not have noticed initially,” Kneeland said. “So, if you read those stories carefully, you can see each of these pieces come to life.”

Amber Kersting is one of the contestants along with her daughters.

“My daughters and I each made one,” Kersting said. “So, I’ve got two little girls and they each made one and wrote their own stores.”

Kersting competed in last year’s competition as well. This year, her house’s theme is a dentist’s office in the corner of the woods.

“If you’re afraid of going to the dentist anyway, it plays on some of those fears,” Kersting said.

Kneeland says even those who didn’t make a haunted house can still participate in the fun.

“It’s not just coming to see the house,, you get to vote on your favorites,” Kneeland said. “There’s an adult category, 16 and under, and then there’s also favorite story.”

The haunted houses will be on display until November 6th at the Rassbach Museum where you can also cast a vote for your top choices.

Kneeland says the competition is definitely something she hopes to keep in the future.

The Historic Haunted House competition is open to anyway even if they don’t live in Menomonie.

