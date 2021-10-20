Advertisement

Americans spent nearly 8% less on food in 2020

By Amie Winters
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant slowdown in the economy meant Americans spent almost 8% less on food in 2020. Taking the biggest hit were restaurant sales which were down by one fifth as total food sales last year totaled almost 1.8 trillion dollars—down 100 billion from 2019. The USDA study also showed that for the first time since 2003, consumers spent more at the grocery store than they did at restaurants as grocery store sales reached $877 billion—up 69 billion—while restaurant spending came to $813 billion—a drop of $165 billion from 2019. The average American household spent just over 73 hundred dollars on food last year—down over 800 dollars from 2019.

China’s hog herd, which was devastated by African Swine Fever, has been rebuilt. New numbers show pork production in China was up 43% for the July through September quarter—their highest production levels in 2 years. Most of the increases came about because of Chinese investments in new hog operations around the country even though hog prices are down 65% in China this year.

The Agricultural Research Service has finished a study showing that eggs, live poultry, cattle, hogs and many insects like flies and mosquitoes are not able to replicate the Coronavirus and pass it on to humans. They found that only white tailed deer are susceptible to the virus. Scientists at the Agricultural Research Service did not study companion animals like dogs and cats for their research. But the American Veterinary Medical Association has said those pets, including hamsters, can contract the virus but there are no confirmed cases of those animals passing the virus on to humans.

The state Department of Public Instruction has hired a new Agriculture and Natural Resources education consultant. Sally Albers Ladsten who is currently teaching agriculture and biology at Sauk Prairie High School will take the job starting January 31st of next year. She is a graduate of the UW-River Falls and was also the 2015-2016 Wisconsin FFA President. Besides her consulting work, Ladsten will also serve as the Wisconsin FFA advisor. She succeeds Jeff Hicken who passed away earlier this year. Hicken also left his teaching position at Sauk Prairie when he took the consultant job at DPI.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Stacked logs, photo (Associated Press)
Mill closures create tough market for logging in Wisconsin
Kevin Loftus entered a guilty plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Eau Claire man pleads guilty to charge in US Capitol breach
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
OSHA confirmed that it was investigating a workplace fatality at American Phoenix, Inc.
OSHA investigating Oct. 15 death at Eau Claire workplace

Latest News

The state Senate is set to vote on a package of Republican-authored bills designed to...
Wisconsin Senate to consider GOP-backed abortion bills
Lakeview Floral staff working to ready 250 flower bouquets ahead of Wednesday's random acts of...
Random acts of kindness to ‘Petal it Forward’
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (10/20/21)
Petal it Forward
Petal it Forward WEAU Live 3 (10/20/2021)