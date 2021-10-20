Advertisement

Atlanta police shooting response closes midtown blocks

Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active...
Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active shooting situation.(Source: WGCL/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Atlanta have closed streets around at least four square blocks of office and apartment buildings in response to gunfire in the city’s midtown area.

The emergency response is heavy, including an armored vehicle, ambulance and multiple squad cars with officers carrying long guns.

Local media report they’re responding to someone who fired at officers on a street of high-rise office and apartment buildings, with no reported injuries, and that police believe they’ve contained the shooter within their perimeter.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Stacked logs, photo (Associated Press)
Mill closures create tough market for logging in Wisconsin
Kevin Loftus entered a guilty plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Eau Claire man pleads guilty to charge in US Capitol breach
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
OSHA confirmed that it was investigating a workplace fatality at American Phoenix, Inc.
OSHA investigating Oct. 15 death at Eau Claire workplace

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden scales back $2T plan: free community college unlikely
Petal it Forward
Petal it Forward WEAU Live 3 (10/20/2021)
Sherman Elementary students hold ‘Socktober’ sock drive
Access to COVID-19 boosters may be expanded, according to a CNN source.
Booster age may be lowered to 40, reports say