Advertisement

Augusta man taken into custody after fleeing officer

He was given recommended charges of fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine,...
He was given recommended charges of fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, and several traffic violations.(Augusta Police Department)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - An Augusta man was taken into custody after fleeing an officer Sunday.

According to a release from the Augusta Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle operated by 30-year-old David L. Schick of Augusta in the 500 Block of Colfax Street for various traffic violations, Sunday at 10:01 p.m.

Schick was given audible and visual signals to stop. He fled from the officer at that time, disregarding multiple stop signs and speed limits. Schick continued to flee, jeopardizing the safety of all involved, in addition to the public.

The pursuit continued until the vehicle came to rest in the driveway of 119 W. Grant Street, City of Augusta.

Officers verbally engaged Schick.

Schick was non-compliant and disregarded verbal commands for a long period of time.

After consistent and repetitive commands to comply, Schick was taken into custody.

Schick was given recommended charges of fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, and several traffic violations.

Schick appeared in Eau Claire County Court on Oct.18.

The Augusta Police Department was assisted by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Osseo Police Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Stacked logs, photo (Associated Press)
Mill closures create tough market for logging in Wisconsin
Kevin Loftus entered a guilty plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Eau Claire man pleads guilty to charge in US Capitol breach
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related

Latest News

This year’s event included a fundraiser, t-shirt sales, silent auction, 50-50 raffle and more.
Milwaukee Burger Company raises money for breast cancer awareness
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2021 Trick or Treat Times
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Eau Claire health department notifying public of potential COVID-19 exposure at Action City
The Chippewa County recycling program is hosting a fall recycling event Saturday, Oct. 23 from...
Chippewa County fall recycling event