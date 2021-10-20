Augusta man taken into custody after fleeing officer

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - An Augusta man was taken into custody after fleeing an officer Sunday.

According to a release from the Augusta Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle operated by 30-year-old David L. Schick of Augusta in the 500 Block of Colfax Street for various traffic violations, Sunday at 10:01 p.m.

Schick was given audible and visual signals to stop. He fled from the officer at that time, disregarding multiple stop signs and speed limits. Schick continued to flee, jeopardizing the safety of all involved, in addition to the public.

The pursuit continued until the vehicle came to rest in the driveway of 119 W. Grant Street, City of Augusta.

Officers verbally engaged Schick.

Schick was non-compliant and disregarded verbal commands for a long period of time.

After consistent and repetitive commands to comply, Schick was taken into custody.

Schick was given recommended charges of fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, and several traffic violations.

Schick appeared in Eau Claire County Court on Oct.18.

The Augusta Police Department was assisted by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Osseo Police Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

