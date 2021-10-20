Advertisement

Chippewa County fall recycling event

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - If you have large items to recycle, and live in Chippewa County, now’s your chance.

The Chippewa County recycling program is hosting a fall recycling event Saturday, Oct. 23 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

Collection of appliances, electronics, and scrap metal will be available, but not hazardous waste or chemicals.

There is a temporary backlog of these items waiting for incineration due to shutdowns and labor shortages.

The program is asking they be stored in a safe place until the next event.

  • Freon Appliances – $15/ea.
  • Refrigerator, Freezer, Dehumidifier, Air Conditioner
  • Non-Freon Appliances – FREE
  • Furnace, Microwave, Humidifier, Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Water Softener, Water Heater, Stove
  • Electronics –
  • Monitor - $5 ea.
  • TV – 13″ or less - $10 ea.
  • TV – 14″ and more - $20 ea.
  • TV - Wood - $40 ea. o TV - Projection - $40 ea.
  • Other Electronics – FREE
  • PCs, Laptop, Printer, Scanner, Fax, Keyboard, VCR, DVD, Stereo, Phones o Scrap Metal – FREE

Again, the program is unable to accept any hazardous waste (chemicals) on Oct. 23, 2021. Hold your materials until the next event.

For more information, please contact the Chippewa County Recycling Program at 715-726-7999.

