Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office asking public for help locating missing man

CORNELL, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen Tuesday night and is asking the public for help finding him.

33-year-old John Bergdorf walked away from a group home on Highway 64 in Cornell at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Bergdorf is described as 5′11″ and around 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Bergdorf wears thin square-framed glasses and some facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and tennis shoes, and was last seen on foot leaving the home. The Sheriff’s Office said Bergdorf has schizophrenia. Authorities don’t know which direction he was heading or if he is hitchhiking.

Anyone with information about Bergdorf is asked to contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 715-726-7701 and select option 1.

UPDATE: We have attached a picture of John. He currently does not have a full beard. The Chippewa County Sheriff'... Posted by Chippewa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

