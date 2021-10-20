Advertisement

Eau Claire health department notifying public of potential COVID-19 exposure at Action City

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a public entertainment venue in the city of Eau Claire.

According to the health department, the exposure occurred on Oct. 15 from noon until 5 p.m. at Action City’s Trampoline Park, which is located on Lorch Avenue in Eau Claire. The health department is advising anyone who was at this location during the time of the exposure and is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Headache
  • Diarrhea
  • New loss of taste or smell

In the City of Eau Claire, there are multiple COVID-19 testing locations available by appointment. You can see a full list from the ECCCHD on their website.

For more information on COVID-19 cases, vaccines, and other data and metrics, you can visit the data hub on the ECCCHD website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Stacked logs, photo (Associated Press)
Mill closures create tough market for logging in Wisconsin
Kevin Loftus entered a guilty plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Eau Claire man pleads guilty to charge in US Capitol breach
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related

Latest News

Dr. Jeff Pothof receives the 1st COVID-19 vaccine in a clinical trial at UW-Health.
UW to study COVID-19 vaccine allergies, needs volunteers
COVID-19 has become the leading cause of death for police officers since the pandemic began...
As police push back on vaccine mandates, some cities face staffing shortages
Powell was 84 years old and suffered from a cancer of his white blood cells, multiple myeloma.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell’s COVID-19 related death, vaccination impact
Crawford Co. horse dies of West Nile Virus