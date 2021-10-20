Advertisement

Man sentenced to 6 years on methamphetamine charge

The charge against Moua was a result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Drug...
The charge against Moua was a result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Drug Task Force, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, Mondovi Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that a Wisconsin Rapids man is sentenced to six years on a methamphetamine charge.

37-year-old Doua Moua of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to six years in prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.  Moua pleaded guilty to this charge on Aug. 3, 2021.

According to court documents, on Dec.10, 2020, an officer from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department pulled over a car driven by Moua for a cracked windshield and reckless driving.  The officer confirmed that Moua and his passenger, Zakaree Stelzer, both had active state arrest warrants.

Officers searched Moua’s car and found a toolbox in the trunk that contained approximately 465 grams, or just over 1 pound of methamphetamine.  During interviews, Moua and Stelzer admitted buying the methamphetamine together in the Twin Cities.  Moua and Stelzer both said that they intended to sell the methamphetamine in the Wisconsin Rapids area.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Conley noted that Moua was on active state supervision at the time of his arrest for a prior conviction for methamphetamine trafficking.  He also noted that Moua had been released from prison less than one year before he was arrested in Buffalo County and his drug trafficking was “escalating.”  Additionally, Judge Conley noted that Moua’s previous three-year prison sentence for methamphetamine trafficking failed to stop him from selling methamphetamine.

Stelzer pleaded guilty on Aug. 26, 2021 to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and will be sentenced by Judge Conley on Nov. 22, 2021.

The charge against Moua was a result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Drug Task Force, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, Mondovi Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. 

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
OSHA confirmed that it was investigating a workplace fatality at American Phoenix, Inc.
OSHA investigating Oct. 15 death at Eau Claire workplace
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
A 20-year-old man died in the crash, which occurred on Highway 21 northeast of Tomah Monday...
1 person dead, 1 child hurt after crash near Tomah Monday morning
Prosecutors in the case motioned to dismiss the charge without prejudice, meaning they could...
Charge dismissed against former teacher accused of sexual assault

Latest News

Bucks championship ring
Bucks receive 2021 NBA Championship rings
St. Clare Health Mission
St. Clare Health Mission celebrating 25th anniversary
Home heating costs expected to rise this winter, some methods are less expensive
Spike in natural gas prices may lead to higher heating bills
SportScene 13 Tuesday @ SIX
SportScene 13 Tuesday @ SIX