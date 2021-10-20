Mayors of Altoona — in 2 different states — make friendly wager over Wisconsin-Iowa football game

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The mayors of two cities with the same name in two different states are wagering on who will win the Wisconsin-Iowa college football game on Oct. 30.

Altoona, Wis. mayor Brendan Pratt and Altoona, Iowa mayor Dean O’Connor announced the friendly wager on Wednesday.

If Iowa defeats Wisconsin, Pratt will send over beer from Modicum Brewing, Badger bratwursts from Rump’s Butcher Shoppe, and cheese curds. If Wisconsin defeats Iowa, O’Connor will send over his city’s “best steaks and local beer.”

Wisconsin’s Altoona is located near the city of Eau Claire in the west part of the state and about 150 miles northwest of the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison. Iowa’s Altoona is a suburb of Des Moines, about 100 miles west of Iowa City, home of the University of Iowa. The two Altoonas are about 240 miles apart, about a five-hour car ride from city to the other.

“Badger fans look forward to the Iowa game every year,” Pratt said. “We will see which Altoona will be victorious.”

The ‘competition’ will unfold on the City of Altoona (Wisconsin)’ Facebook page.

