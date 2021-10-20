Milwaukee Burger Company raises money for breast cancer awareness

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A popular Chippewa Valley burger joint is giving back.

Milwaukee Burger Company in Eau Claire raised money Wednesday for breast cancer awareness.

This year’s event included a fundraiser, t-shirt sales, silent auction, 50-50 raffle and more.

For every burger sold, the restaurant will donate $5 to local breast cancer charities.

Montana Aiuppy, Milwaukee Burger Bar Manager, says the sense of community is strong.

“We get to have all of our best, favorite, people come in, and they help support us, and they bring all their friends, and it’s just such a fun event to get the community involved in such a good cause,” Aiuppy said.

General Manager, Kelly Hofmann, says they raise between eight and 10 thousand dollars through the annual event.

According to a release from HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, approximately one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.; and by the end of this year, more than 43,000 women in the United States are expected to die from the disease. The World Health Organization says breast cancer is now the most common cancer globally.

During October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals remind community members that early detection through screening mammograms will help save lives.

Corrie Wajek, Manager of HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals Radiology Departments, says finding a tumor when the cancer is small gives women more treatment options.

“Often when a woman feels a lump in her breast tissue a tumor has already formed and enlarged. A screening mammogram can detect even the smallest abnormality and if it’s cancerous, treatment can begin before the tumor has time to grow or spread,” Wajek said.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.