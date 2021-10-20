Advertisement

Minnesota DOC seeks public’s assistance in search for Daryl Brian Quagon

Daryl Brian Quagon, currently missing, has a criminal history that includes sexual conduct and...
Daryl Brian Quagon, currently missing, has a criminal history that includes sexual conduct and domestic assault.(Minnesota Department of Corrections)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Daryl Brian Quagon, a recently-released prisoner on Intensive Supervised Release.

Mr. Quagon, 56, is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 190 lbs. He has black hair often worn in a ponytail and has brown eyes.

After being placed on intensive supervised release from Lino Lakes state prison in August,, he recently left his home in Pine City, MN, without permission. He later removed his GPS monitoring bracelet in the area of Stone Lake, WI. He has not contacted his supervision agent since.

Mr. Quagon’s criminal history includes a 2000 conviction for 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and a 2019 conviction for Domestic Assault by Strangulation.

Mr. Quagon has significant ties to the Sawyer County, WI, area, including the towns of Stone Lake, Couderay, and Hayward, and also to the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.

Members of the public are asked not to confront Mr. Quagon, but should, however, call 911 immediately if he is seen.

Anyone with information about Mr. Quagon’s whereabouts or activities should call:

· 911,

· The Minnesota Department of Corrections Fugitive Hot Line 651-603-0026, or

· The investigator in charge at 651-802-4579.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was given recommended charges of fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine,...
Augusta man taken into custody after fleeing officer
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related
33-year-old John Bergdorf is missing. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said Bergdorf walked...
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office: Missing man safely located
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
In May of 2020 the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the financial...
Update given on investigation into Eau Claire Co. DHS

Latest News

Cox was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office. Further charges were...
Sparta man suspected of multiple offenses against officers
Mayo Clinic Health System in Chippewa Valley is announcing that they are now offering OB-GYN...
Mayo Clinic Health System offering OB-GYN care in Chippewa Falls
The report is the first since enhanced federal unemployment benefits expired on Sept. 6.
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remains at 3.9%
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (10/21/21)
The crash occurred near the intersection of Highway 178 and Chippewa Crossing Boulevard.
Chippewa Falls Police: 1 person taken to hospital after crash on Highway 178 Thursday