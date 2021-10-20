Minnesota DOC seeks public’s assistance in search for Daryl Brian Quagon

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Daryl Brian Quagon, a recently-released prisoner on Intensive Supervised Release.

Mr. Quagon, 56, is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 190 lbs. He has black hair often worn in a ponytail and has brown eyes.

After being placed on intensive supervised release from Lino Lakes state prison in August,, he recently left his home in Pine City, MN, without permission. He later removed his GPS monitoring bracelet in the area of Stone Lake, WI. He has not contacted his supervision agent since.

Mr. Quagon’s criminal history includes a 2000 conviction for 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and a 2019 conviction for Domestic Assault by Strangulation.

Mr. Quagon has significant ties to the Sawyer County, WI, area, including the towns of Stone Lake, Couderay, and Hayward, and also to the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.

Members of the public are asked not to confront Mr. Quagon, but should, however, call 911 immediately if he is seen.

Anyone with information about Mr. Quagon’s whereabouts or activities should call:

· 911,

· The Minnesota Department of Corrections Fugitive Hot Line 651-603-0026, or

· The investigator in charge at 651-802-4579.

