Random acts of kindness to ‘Petal it Forward’

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A national movement to brighten someone’s day is making its way to western Wisconsin Wednesday.

Flower shops all across the country will be giving away free bouquets of flowers to strangers in efforts to ‘petal’ it forward; spreading kindness.

Lacy O’Connell, Lakeview Floral owner in Menomonie joins Hello Wisconsin live Wednesday to discuss the impact, random acts of kindness can have on a person.

If you purchase something at Culvers in Menomonie around the lunch hour (or until supplies run out) you will receive 2 free bouquets of flowers. One is for you to keep and the other is to share with a friend, family member or even someone you may not know, to brighten their day.

This year they will also be adding drive-by hand-outs in and around the Menomonie neighborhood.

Thousands of flowers will be handed out for free at participating flower shops, and Lakeview Floral in Menomonie has about 250 bouquets to hand out.

For a full list of participating florists across the state, see here.

See here for more on the Society of American Florists, and Lakeview Floral.

