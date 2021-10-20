Refugees facing many challenges ahead of resettlement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - As Afghan refugees wait for their resettlement in the United States, many challenges lie ahead as they begin their new lives.

Those challenges were explored during a virtual webinar hosted by UW-La Crosse, Viberto University, and Western Technical College on Tuesday night.

The three La Crosse schools held a similar discussion in September about the best ways for the community to support the refugees at Fort McCoy.

During the panel, District Director of the California State Assembly Genevieve Levy detailed the process of resettlement, along with the barriers that stand in front of refugees as they transition into the United States.

Levy has experience resettling refugees in Sacramento, CA, which is home to the largest Afghan community in the country.

She explained that resettlement agencies help place refugees around the country, but can only be of assistance for a limited time.

“Those services are only provided for 90 days, so there are a lot of other agencies that support refugees post-resettlement because 90 days is very hard to get your feet fully on the ground in a brand new country, not speaking the language,” Levy explained.

Agencies can help refugees find housing, enroll children in school, set up medical appointments, or provide cultural orientation lessons.

Whether the refugees end up being resettled in California, Wisconsin, or anywhere in the country, Levy says there are common challenges they face no matter what.

“Often, you might not be able to rent an apartment, for example, if the landlord requires income verification or rental history back five years,” Levy said. “Occupancy guidelines are also very difficult, you might have a big family of seven or eight, but they could only afford a three- or two-bedroom apartment.”

Language barriers can also make the resettlement process more difficult, along with the culture shock of being in a new country.

That’s why Levy says it’s important for all U.S. citizens to be welcoming, a sentiment echoed by fellow panelist Nemat Sadat.

Sadat worked as a translator for the U.S. Armed Forces in Afghanistan from 2010-2014, and now works in the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office.

He has also helped with the resettlement of Afghans in the U.S., and is grateful to the people across the country who are stepping up to help the more than 55,000 refugees who are starting a new chapter.

“When we see all these immigrations coming, a lot of immigrations coming to the United States, and I see the support from other states, that gives me hope, and I always communicate that to my home country people,” Sadat expressed.

Wisconsin is expected to resettle nearly 400 refugees, and cities such as Eau Claire and La Crosse have passed resolutions welcoming them to the community.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.