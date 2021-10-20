Advertisement

Sandhill crane hunting season draws support at hearing

Republicans say the goal of the bills, including the sandhill crane proposal, it to make hunting, fishing and trapping more accessible.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Creating a hunting season for sandhill cranes in Wisconsin drew support at a legislative hearing, with backers of the Republican proposal saying it could be properly managed and help farmers who say the birds are overpopulated and hurting their crops.

The bill is one of 13 hunting-related measures introduced by Republicans and supported by the pro-hunting group Hunter Nation that are working their way through the Legislature.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that conservation groups complained at a Senate committee hearing Tuesday that they weren’t consulted on the package. Republicans say the goal of the bills, including the sandhill crane proposal, it to make hunting, fishing and trapping more accessible.

